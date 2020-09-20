WATCH: A wire-to-wire win for Boston in Game 3

The Boston Celtics showed their resilience in fending off the Miami Heat, 117-106, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Celtics, who pulled away late in the second quarter then held firm down the stretch to avert another collapse.

Marcus Smart was instrumental for Boston as he made all eight of his free throws inside the final minute when the Heat kept threatening.

The best-of-seven series is still in Miami's favor, 2-1, but Boston now has some momentum. The Celtics also bolstered their roster as they welcomed back All-Star forward Gordon Hayward after a month's layoff due to a right ankle injury.

The teams will take three days off ahead of Game 4, scheduled for Thursday morning, Manila time.