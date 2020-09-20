Stakes now higher for Chooks 3x3 President's Cup

The powerhouse Zamboanga City squad that features four of the country's top 10 3x3 players: No. 1 Joshua Munzon, No. 2 Alvin Pasaol, No. 5 Troy Rike, and No. 6 Santi Santillan. Handout photo

MANILA - Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3x3 is finding ways to help the Philippine national 3x3 team get ready for the upcoming FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

In the upcoming Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3x23 President's Cup powered by TM, the league will incentivize the other 11 teams to go hard against Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks.

Zamboanga City features four of the top 10 players in the country -- No. 1 Joshua Munzon, No. 2 Alvin Pasaol, No. 5 Troy Rike, and No. 6 Santi Santillan.

At stake in the President's Cup is the top prize of P100,000 for each of the first four legs. The team that will face Zamboanga City in the Finals will also bring home the same amount.

The caveat, of course, is that Zamboanga City must first make it to the finals of the 3x3 league as well.

If not, the first-place team will bag P100,000 while the second and third-placed squad will pocket P30,000 and Ps20,000 respectively in this tournament that is also ranked level seven by FIBA.

"This season of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is really to help our national team get ready for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria next year. We can't just let them train without actually facing competition. It won't make sense," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

"We also have to reward the teams that have taken the time and effort to face them. That is why we raised the stakes for our first conference," he added.

The OQT for the first ever 3x3 competition in the Olympics was originally scheduled for March 18 to 22 in Bangalore, India, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has since been rescheduled to the Austrian city of Graz on May 26-30, 2021.

The President's Cup is tentatively set to tip off on October 2 at the Inspire Academy in Laguna, with the second leg taking place on October 4. Legs 3 and 4 are penciled in on October 16 and 18, respectively.

The Grand Finals are scheduled on November 7. At stake is a P1,000,000 prize for the champions, P300,000 for the runners-up, and P100,000 for the third-place finishers.

The 11 other teams are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes, and a team backed by Petra Cement.

The teams of the league have been doing workouts since August 26 at the UP Epsilon Chi Gym in Quezon City. The league is still waiting on the IATF's approval to start scrimmages.