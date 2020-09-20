Sonny Thoss retires after 15 seasons in PBA

MANILA - Veteran big man Sonny Thoss has decided to hang up his sneakers after a 15-year career as a professional basketball player, all of which were spent with the Alaska franchise.

According to a report from Spin.ph, Thoss opted not to renew his contract upon its expiration last August. Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann confirmed that Thoss has instead decided to retire.

This marks the end of Thoss' long career that saw him help the Aces win three championships. He was the Finals Most Valuable Player of Alaska's most recent title, the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Last August, Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso revealed that Thoss had been uncertain if he will play when the PBA resumed its season.

Thoss was already hinting at retirement but he told Cariaso he will play in the All-Filipino Cup of the league's 45th season. His plans changed, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a long layoff.

Cariaso has said he respects Thoss' decision, whatever it may be.

"I respect his decision, if that does happen," Cariaso said. "The way he's thinking, because he's in a different place than anyone else."

Thoss was selected fifth overall by Alaska in the 2004 PBA Rookie Draft. He made the PBA All-Rookie Team, and was a 12-time All-Star.