PBA: Blackwater unveils new logo, uniforms as 'Bossing'

MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater will head into the restart of the PBA season with a new moniker and a new look after rebranding itself into the "Bossing."

The team previously known as the "Elite" went through a name change, after franchise owner Dioceldo Sy said they wanted to make the team more appealing to the masses.

"Elite is a term that is not common for the ordinary masses, while Bossing is something that is more understandable and relatable since Filipinos use it in their day to day lives," he explained.

With the change in name, Blackwater Bossing also adapted a new logo, which was selected from a nationwide competition and will be effective next season.

Blackwater wanted to help local graphic artists amid the current pandemic by hosting the competition wherein the chosen winner will be given Php 10,000 cash and Blackwater products worth Php 10,000.

After receiving hundreds of entries, Blackwater chose the creation of Ren Corporal which featured the team's name, a basketball, and the brand's recognizable perfume bottle.

The logo will be used in the team's jerseys and other promotional materials.

The Bossing, now coached by Nash Racela, had a cumulative record of 11-22 in the previous season.