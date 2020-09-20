NCAA: Topex Robinson to stay in Lyceum as consultant

MANILA, Philippines -- Topex Robinson will continue to hold a position in Lyceum of the Philippines University even after he was elevated as interim head coach of the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters in the PBA.

Robinson confirmed that he has been tapped as Lyceum's consultant by school president Roberto P. Laurel, after five years of being the head coach of the Pirates.

"I feel so blessed to have a boss like Sir RPL. I'm actually lost for words since when news broke out that I was named interim head coach of Phoenix, the Laurel family only had words of encouragement for me," he said.

"Sir RPL even told me that the school will be there for me since coaching in the PBA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I just feel blessed and humbled," he added.

Robinson was tapped as Lyceum's head coach in 2015. He signed a fresh deal in 2018 that also saw him named as Director of Basketball Operations for the Lyceum school system.

After he was selected as Phoenix's interim coach upon the end of the franchise's three-year relationship with Coach Louie Alas last September 11, Robinson's contract with Lyceum was reconfigured. He will remain as the school's consultant until Phoenix relinquishes its partnership with the young coach.

"Sila Sir RPL did not have to do this but they still did so. I'm honored to continue being part of Lyceum. They have been there for me through the highs and the lows of my career," he said.

Robinson has steered Lyceum to back-to-back NCAA Finals appearances in Seasons 93 and 94, and helped develop CJ Perez into the league's Most Valuable Player.