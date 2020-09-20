NBA: Rolled ankle a non-issue as LeBron good to go for Game 2

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on August 3, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Frank Vogel assured that LeBron James will be in action in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, after the All-Star forward rolled his ankle in Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers' series against the Denver Nuggets.

James tweaked his ankle in the second quarter while driving to the hoop, and appeared in pain after the incident. He did not leave the game and even threw down a dunk in the next possession, and Vogel said there should be no issue as far as James' ankle is concerned.

LeBron rolls his ankle pic.twitter.com/1gGzmSAWIb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2020

"He rolled it, but he shook it off very quickly," Vogel said after the Lakers' practice on Saturday, US time.

"He should be good to go for tomorrow, yes," he added.

James played 31 minutes in the Lakers' 126-114 rout of the Nuggets, putting up 15 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds.

The Lakers are now up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, where they are making their first appearance in the conference finals in a decade.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso said he was not particularly worried after seeing James roll his ankle. It was Caruso who threw the lob to the former MVP for a huge dunk in Los Angeles' next trip down the floor.

"I saw him go down and kind of wince, but I think I can tell when he's actually hurt or maybe tweaks a little bit, just a normal banging or nick that you get just playing," said Caruso.

"I saw him tying his shoe and figured he was going to be all right," he added.

James, who was recently named to an All-NBA team for a record 16th time, is averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists per game in the playoffs.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and the Nuggets tips off at 7:30 a.m., Manila time, on Monday.