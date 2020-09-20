MMA: ONE Championship signs teenage prodigy

Victoria Lee has signed with ONE Championship. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship has announced that they have signed Victoria Lee, a 16-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy who was born into a family of martial artists and world champions.

Lee is the younger sister of ONE Women's Atomweight Champion Angela Lee and ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee.

She was introduced to martial arts by her parents, who trained and developed her skills at a young age. The teenager is now considered one of the top MMA prospects in the world.

"I feel extremely excited and motivated to be part of ONE Championship," said Lee. "Inspired by watching my older brother and sister compete on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition, I am ready to take my career to the next level and compete with the world's best martial arts athletes."

"I want to thank my parents for teaching me and guiding me, and for allowing me to chase my dreams. I promise all the fans that I will continue to train hard and develop my skills, and that I’ll be ready when I get the call to step inside the ONE Circle," she added.

Victoria Lee already boasts of a growing list of accolades. This includes a 2019 IMMAF Junior World Championship, two Pankration Junior World Championships, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship, among others. She is also a 15-time NAGA Expert Champion.

Angela has high expectations for their sister, saying she is better than herself at the same age.

"I am so happy for Victoria and extremely proud of her. She is a very gifted and driven young woman," the atomweight champion said.

"She told us that this is her dream - to be a professional fighter - and as a family, we are going to support her fully. Victoria is a gifted athlete and everyone will be witness to that when she makes her debut," she added.

Angela said that while Victoria is "still learning and improving," the 16-year-old is "already much better than I was at her age."

"Throughout time, there have been a handful of gifted young Olympians, many years younger than their competitors, but they managed to rise above and shine through with their God-given talent, dedication, and hard work. I have confidence in our Coach, our family and in Victoria that she is ready for this next level of competition."

Victoria joins the stacked atomweight division where her sister currently reigns as champion. Details on her official ONE Championship debut will be announced at a later date.