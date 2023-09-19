Perasol proud of 5 UP players selected in PBA Draft

Zavier Lucero (22) of the UP Fighting Maroons reacts during their match against the NU Bulldogs at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Five players from the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons were selected in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft last Sunday -- the most for the school in recent history.

Leading the way was Zavier Lucero, who went to NorthPort Batang Pier with the fifth overall pick. Henry Galinato and Ricci Rivero went in the second round to Rain or Shine and Phoenix Super LPG, respectively, while Joe Gomez de Liaño and J-Boy Gob were picked in the sixth round.

"This is something to celebrate for the entire UP community because Fighting Maroons weren’t always considered prospects sa pros," said Bo Perasol, the former UP head coach who is now the director of the Office for Athletics and Sports Development.

"Kung meron man tayo, manaka-naka lang," he added. "But eto ngayon, nakikita nating not only do we have a winning culture already, nakakapag-produce na rin tayo ng talent na gusto ng mga team sa pros."

Lucero and Rivero played big roles in UP's run to the UAAP championship in Season 84, their first title in 36 years. Lucero helped the Fighting Maroons return to the finals in Season 85, but suffered a knee injury in the championship series against Ateneo de Manila University.

He said during the draft that he is making good progress in his recovery and is confident that he can contribute to NorthPort once he suits up for the team.

Galinato, meanwhile, was a one-and-done player for the Fighting Maroons, suiting up in Season 85.

"What we're seeing now is players want to play for UP because nabago na natin 'yung kultura e. We're Fighting Maroons, yes, but at the same time, tayo na rin 'yung matagal na nating gustong maging: 'Winning Maroons,'" Perasol said.

UP's next biggest draft class came a decade ago, when Tata Marata, Mike Silungan, Alvin Padilla, and Mark Lopez were selected.

Filipino-American guard Stephen Holt was selected first overall by TerraFirma in the draft held last Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig. Christian David went second overall to Blackwater, while Rain or Shine took a pair of big men in Luis Villegas and Keith Datu with the third and fourth picks.

Lucero was then taken by NorthPort, with the Fil-Am forward dropping to No. 5 after being projected to go earlier in the lead-up to the draft.



