NBA 2K: PH to join eFIBA Season 2 regional qualifiers

MANILA - The Philippines will be among 61 nations participating in eFIBA's second season, with the World Finals set to be held later this year at Elmia, Jönköping, Sweden.

The Philippines will be among five teams in the Southeast Asia region, and 61 overall competing for a slot to qualify for the finals, which will be held during the immersive gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack Winter.

"After a successful inaugural season and eFIBA's successful participation in The Olympic Esports Series, we are prepared to make the upcoming eFIBA Season 2 a landmark international event," said Frank Leenders, FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General. "eFIBA allows us to reach new basketball enthusiasts and build a global community of players and fans who share a passion for the game."

There will be regional qualifiers to be held from October 3 to November 3, and the Regional Finals to be held from November 7 to 9 for every participating region.

eFIBA says there will be a "record number" of 61 teams competing in the NBA 2k24 competition.

"The significant growth of participating National Federations and the incredible feedback we have received from players and the community shows that eFIBA is on the right track to become a great offering to the NBA2K community," said Roger Lodewick, President, Sports Games at ESL FACEIT Group.

If the Philippines wins the Regional Final, they will qualify for eFIBA Season 2 World Finals 2023.

The tournament will be streamed on eFIBA and FIBA's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Below is a breakdown of the National Federation representatives in each regional area:

Europe (26): Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Türkiye, Ukraine

Africa (14): Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria

North America (6): Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, USA

Southeast Asia (5): India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore

South America (4): Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Venezuela

Oceania (2): Guam, New Zealand

Middle East (4): Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon