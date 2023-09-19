Philippines' Michael Christian Martinez reacts after competing in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 16, 2018. Aris Messinis, AFP

MANILA — Filipino athlete Michael Martinez is enjoying mentoring a new generation of figure skaters in the country.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, Martinez said it is fulfilling to see his students grow with his guidance.

"It feels really nice to be back and not only that, to be able to coach the next generation from figure skating. It's very fulfilling and I'm very happy to do it," he said.

"It feels really nice kasi it's a great feeling to see them improve not only because they can improve but because of me. It's a great feeling," he added.

While representing the country in the next Winter Olympics is still the goal, Martinez said he also want to see his students represent the Philippines in the future.

"As of now, I'm just really focused on my kids and my students. Maybe next year I'll be able to look into it," Martinez said.

"It's definitely a goal that I wanted to do pero para sa akin I wanna see my kids actually do the bigger competition. I feel like it's their time," he added.

Martinez made his Winter Olympic debut in Sochi, Russia in 2014. Four years later he got a break to return to the Games after Sweden relinquished its Olympic spot, which was transferred to the Philippines, allowing Martinez to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea.