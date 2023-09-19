Eva Madarang (19) has been called up to the Philippine women's national football team for the Asian Games. PFF-PWNFT/File.

MANILA -- Veterans Eva Madarang and Camille Rodriguez are included in the Philippine women's national team lineup for the 19th Asian Games, as unveiled on Tuesday by head coach Mark Torcaso.

The two players were among those left out of the squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand last July, but are part of the 21-player roster for the Asiad.

The Asian Games will be Torcaso's first competition in charge of the Filipinas since he was tapped as the new head coach in August, replacing Alen Stajcic.

The full roster is as follows:

GOAL KEEPERS:

Kiara Fontanilla

Olivia McDaniel

Inna Palacios

DEFENDERS:

Reina Bonta

Jessika Cowart

Sofia Harrison

Hali Long

Eva Madarang

MIDFIELDERS:

Anicka Castañeda

Sara Eggesvik

Kaya Hawkinson

Natalie Oca

Isabella Pasion

Quinley Quezada

Jaclyn Sawicki

Camille Rodriguez

FORWARDS:

Sarina Bolden

Alisha del Campo

Katrina Guillou

Chandler McDaniel

Meryll Serrano

The Filipinas will open their campaign on Friday, September 22 against Hong Kong, before playing the Korea Republic on Monday, September 25, and Myanmar on Thursday, September 28. All matches in Group E will be held at the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium.

All group winners along with the three best group runner-ups will qualify to the knockout stage.



