LOOK: SBP unveils initial pool of players for Asiad

The Gilas Pilipinas Men's and Women's team hold a joint practice that is open for public viewing in Pasig City on September 14, 2023, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- In a bid to shed light on the eligibility issues hounding Gilas Pilipinas ahead of their campaign in the Asian Games, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Tuesday unveiled the initial list of 60 players that they submitted to organizers.

The list -- submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee in March -- included a handful of PBA players, collegiate stars, and imports. It included naturalized players Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, and Andray Blatche, as well as Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson.

Also in the list were TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu, who were listed as candidates for naturalization.

The initial 60-man pool submitted by the SBP to HAGOC. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

The second list, submitted in May, was trimmed to 37 players and still included players who are plying their trade overseas. The likes of AJ Edu, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Dwight Ramos are all unavailable for the Asian Games as it does not fall on the FIBA calendar.

Clarkson is already preparing for the upcoming NBA season after suiting up for the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup and will also be unavailable for the Asiad.

Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins were not part of the initial list of 60 players, while Terrence Romeo, Stanley Pringle, and Moala Tautuaa were not in the second 37-man pool.

The second list submitted by the SBP to HAGOC. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

Given the eligibility issues of these players, the SBP announced on Tuesday that they are calling up CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, Marcio Lassiter, and Kevin Alas to be part of the national team pool for the Asian Games.

They have less than a week to integrate themselves in Tim Cone's system, as they open their campaign on September 26 against Bahrain.

