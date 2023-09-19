Handout/PNVF-AVC.

The Philippine men's volleyball team dropped their opening game against neighbor Indonesia to start their 19th Asian Games bid in Hangzhou, China Tuesday.

The Philippine team suffered a 22-25, 23-25, 20-25, beating at the hands of Indonesians for a 0-1 start in Pool F of the men's competition that also features powerhouse Japan.

Veteran and national team mainstay Bryan Bagunas steered the country with 17 points on 16 attacks and a block.

No other Filipino scored in double digits as Steven Rotter and Marck Espejo were limited to just nine and eight points, respectively.

It was a balanced scoring on the other side of the net, though, as Agil Angga Anggara leading Indonesia with 11 points.

Fahri Putratama and Doni Haryono had 10 points apiece for their first win in the preliminary.

Full story to follow.