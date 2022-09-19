Akari's Trisha Genesis soars off Ateneo's Pia Ildefonso and Makana Kowalski during their exhibition match Sunday night at the USLS Coliseum in Bacolod City. Photo courtesy of GRID Athletic Sports

Ateneo de Manila University and the Akari Power Chargers split their exhibition matches over the weekend in Iloilo.

On Saturday, the Blue Eagles squandered a two-set advantage but held on to defeat the Chargers in five sets, 25-10, 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 15-9 at the University of San Agustin Gym.

The new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) club recovered in Sunday night's rematch at the USLS Coliseum in Bacolod, pulling off a hard-earned 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 triumph.

The Chargers rallied from a 1-2 set deficit to beat the Blue Eagles in front of almost 4,000 fans that packed the fabled Bacolod venue.

The Chargers were led by Trisha Genesis, Lycha Ebon, Janine Marciano, Geneveve Casugod, Michelle Cobb and Krich Macaslang, who produced the match-winner. Akari's Erika Raagas, Dani Ravena and sisters Jho and Jaja Maraguinot faced their former college teammates in this match-up.

Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, AC Miner, Joan Narit, Taks Fujimoto, Makana Kowalski and libero Roma Mae Doromal bannered Ateneo.

The games were part of both squads' build-up for their respective tournaments. GRID Athletic Sports organizer Bea Tan said that another exhibition match is in the works for October.

As part of Masskara Festival celebration, UAAP squads University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo will play on October 9 at the USLS Coliseum.

"Everyone is very excited to see two UAAP teams to headline the event for the Masskara festival this October," said Tan.

This will be the first time the Tigresses and the Blue Eagles will go up against each other since their Season 84 step-ladder semis last June. The two teams also met in the epic UAAP women's volleyball championship showdown in May 2019, where Ateneo won in three games against UST.

RELATED VIDEO: