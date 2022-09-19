PSC preparing Rizal Memorial, PhilSports Complex for nat'l athletes

PSC Chairman Noli Eala during his visit of the facilities within the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. Photo courtesy of the PSC.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is working on making the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Complex fully operational this year, so they can be used as main training venues of national athletes.

According to PSC chairman Noli Eala, the agency is "full steam ahead" in ensuring that it can deliver services to the national team as well as its grassroots partners. This includes preparing their facilities for training and competitions.

"We are excited to see the national athletes back in training in these facilities," said Eala.

Two of the Rizal Memorial's major facilities -- the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium -- are currently being repaired after serving as government quarantine facilities and medical centers for COVID-19 patients in 2020.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines returned control of the facilities to the PSC last July 19.

The RMSC Baseball and Softball Field, Tennis Center, Swimming and Diving Pool, Wushu and Wrestling Gyms, Billiards and Judo Hall are currently being used by the members of the national team for their training.

The newly constructed Squash Center is now also open for national athletes.

The Track and Football Stadium, which hosted the AFF Women's Championship in July, is the venue for games of the Philippines Football League (PFL). The competition, sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), will run until October.

Other facilities, including RMC, Badminton Hall, and Table Tennis Center, are also being prepared and shall undergo inspection and general cleaning activity to fully operate again. Only NAS will remain temporarily closed until September 30 this year.

The PhilSports’ Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City was reverted to the PSC by the Philippine National Police last June.

The Philsports Complex Fencing Hall, Swimming Pool, Track and Field Oval and Football Field, are now operational for the training of national abled and para-athletes. Kurash and karatedo teams will share training facilities at the second floor of the Philsports PSC Dining Hall.

Currently, the members of the national track and field and fencing teams are billeted at the PhilSports dormitories.

Eala assured that health safety protocols are being observed in all facilities and will continue to be in place to protect the health of athletes.

