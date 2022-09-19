PBA approves trade sending Oftana to TNT

Calvin Oftana is coming off a strong conference with NLEX. File photo. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana is officially a Tropang GIGA.

The PBA on Monday announced that the three-team trade involving TNT, NLEX and Blackwater has been approved, with some revisions made to the original deal.

In the first part of the deal, the Bossing acquired Oftana and Raul Soyud from NLEX. In exchange, the Road Warriors acquired former No. 1 pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, as well as Blackwater's second-round picks for the 2022 and 2025 Rookie Drafts.

Blackwater then sent Oftana and Soyud to TNT, in exchange for veteran forward Troy Rosario and sharpshooter Gab Banal.

The original version of the trade involved Paul Desiderio, who is under investigation for allegations of domestic violence.

