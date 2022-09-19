Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio in action. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Paul Desiderio, who is under investigation from allegations of abuse by his former partner, has retired from the PBA.

The development was first reported by Gerry Ramos of Spin.ph and confirmed to ABS-CBN News by Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy.

Desiderio was originally a part of a three-team trade involving Blackwater, NLEX, and TNT, but his name was absent in the approved deal by the league. Instead, Blackwater will send two second-round picks along with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to NLEX in exchange for Calvin Oftana and Raul Soyud.

The Bossing then traded Oftana and Soyud to TNT, in exchange for Troy Rosario and Gab Banal.

ABS-CBN News reached out to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on how Desiderio's retirement will impact their investigation into the player.

In July, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero alleged that she has been abused, emotionally and physically, by Desiderio. In a series of tweets, Uvero alleged that Desiderio was physically violent throughout their relationship, and that his physical abuse continued even when she was pregnant with their child.

The PBA, in response, said it will conduct an inquiry into Uvero's allegations while stressing that the league "will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse."

Marcial told ABS-CBN News that he has been in communication with Desiderio, although he did not disclose the details of their discussion. The commissioner has also reached out to Uvero regarding the matter.

As for the league's sanctions on Desiderio, Marcial said it will be difficult for them to punish the player as no charges have been filed against him.

"Ang problema, hindi ko rin masa-sanction hanggang walang demanda, o may reklamo talagang pormal," he explained.

Desiderio has denied Uvero's allegations. The guard, who played collegiate basketball for the University of the Philippines, suffered a knee injury ahead of the current PBA season and did not see action in the All-Filipino Conference.

Uvero revealed last June that she and Desiderio "have gone our separate ways for a while now." She gave birth to their son, Juan Andres, on April 27, 2021.

