MLB: Yankees' Judge blasts 58th, 59th homers of season

New York Yankees Aaron Judge (R) hits a three-run home run off a pitch by Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears as catcher Sean Murphy (L) looks on during the fifth inning of their MLB game at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 26 August 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

CHICAGO -- New York Yankees star centerfielder Aaron Judge homered twice on Sunday to move within two home runs of tying Roger Maris's American League single-season record of 61.

The Yankees slugger smacked a fly ball over the right-centerfield wall with one out in the third inning off pitcher Jason Alexander, a 414-foot blast to pull the Yankees within 4-2 of the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Judge also belted a solo homer to left in the seventh inning off right-handed relief pitcher Luis Perdomo as the Yankees pulled away for a 12-8 victory.

Judge had not homered since Tuesday at Boston's Fenway Park, when he blasted numbers 56 and 57 in a 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox.

Judge is on pace to finish the season with 64 homers. The Yankees have 16 games remaining in the campaign.

Maris's mark was the Major League Baseball record when he set it in 1961, breaking the mark of 60 Babe Ruth established in 1927.

Barry Bonds now holds the MLB single-season home run record of 73.

Judge, who was batting .312 entering Sunday's game, also has the chance at the American League Triple crown -- topping the league in home runs, batting average and runs-batted-in.

"(I'll) continue to stay focused and go out and do all I can, especially in the leadoff spot," Judge said of his determination to get on base consistently.

On Sunday, he batted in front of Anthony Rizzo, who returned from injury after missing 14 games with back spasms and homered behind Judge in the third inning.

© Agence France-Presse