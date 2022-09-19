MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Monday named Chito Loyzaga as the chef de mission of Team Philippines to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next year.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino also appointed sambo association head Paolo Tancontian and canoe-kayak head coach and international technical official Leonora "Len" Escollante as Loyzaga's deputies in the SEA Games Cambodia is hosting for the first time on May 5 to 16, 2023.

"Their handling of their respective NSAs [national sports associations] and their management skills make them deserving of the posts," said Tolentino.

Loyzaga, a basketball legend, is now the head of the the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association.

"I want to express my appreciation to POC president Bambol for his trust and confidence in me to be the head of the Philippine delegation for Cambodia SEA Games," said Loyzaga, also a former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

"It's a big challenge for the Philippines to perform well, as well as the other countries, because of the number of sports favoring the host country," he added. "It will be very challenging."

Loyzaga previously served as chef de mission of Team Philippines to the 2010 Asian Beach Games.

Loyzaga and his deputies will officially exercise their functions after the POC General Assembly on September 28.

