Pinoy ML:BB players took the spotlight as they continued their pro campaign overseas this weekend. Courtesy: Zico's Facebook page; MPL Indonesia.

Cambodian squad Burn x Flash moved on to the next round of the playoffs after a reverse sweep of Team Max in their MPL circuit, while Pinoy wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol weathered through fever as he led Onic Esports past Rebellion Zion in MPL Indonesia over the weekend.

Burn x Flash, which is coached by Pinoy Michael "Zico" Dizon and includes Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara as a starting player, opened its playoff campaign with a 3-1 win over Team Max.

Hesa became the man of the match in Game 4 of their win, drawing 5 kills and six assists behind a flawless game with this Beatrix.

Burn x Flash will face powerhouse team SeeYouSoon next week, as they try and nab a slot in the M4 World Championships, as only one slot was allotted for Cambodia in the world stage.

Meanwhile, Kairi bucked illness as Onic Esports eked out a 2-1 game against Rebellion Zion.

Sitting out Game 1, with Sanz “Sanz” Gilang (Fanny) suiting up as their jungler, Onic fell to Rebellion, as the top-seeded team hardly cracked the other side of the map open.

With Kairi picking up the Fanny in Game 2, he ripped through opponents for a 9/1/7 KDA record for the MVP nod, as Sanz moved back into the midlane role.

The top-seeded team repeated in Game 3, with Kairi using the Aamon this time. Onic Esports took full control of the map, with the whole team coming out unscathed and all their turrets intact.

Meanwhile, Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio's Bigetron Alpha let out a 2-1 victory against Geek Fam, which had his former teammate Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and fellow Pinoy Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro.

Markyyyyy provided 2 deaths, and 17 assists in total with his Claude during the series.

Geek Fam slid to its second straight loss as a result.

In MPL Malaysia, Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales’ Team SMG is now assured of a playoffs spot as Team Suhaz falls out of contention in 7 weeks of action.

Team SMG carries a 5-5 record seven weeks into the league, at fourth place in Group B.

Meanwhile, Suhaz currently has a 1-10 record, giving the Season 8 champions the cushion to stay afloat.

