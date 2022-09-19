Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena have been called up for the upcoming FIBA window. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan-based professionals Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, and Thirdy Ravena will suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Monday that the three B.League players will be available for the Gilas Pilipinas games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in November.

However, the three players will not yet attend the national team's weekly training sessions, which starts on Monday evening at the Meralco Gym. The practice will be behind closed doors, according to team manager Butch Antonio.

The federation has already called up a handful of players from San Miguel Beer, TNT Tropang GIGA, and Barangay Ginebra to play for Gilas in the November window.

They are: June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez of SMB, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Arvin Tolentino of Ginebra, and Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram of TNT.

The SBP also invited UAAP players Angelo Kouame, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and long-time pool members Francis Lopez, William Navarro and Jordan Heading.

PBA players Chris Newsome, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, and Jamie Malonzo are also expected to attend, since they are still part of the national pool, according to Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

Gilas will play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13, with both games held on the road.

