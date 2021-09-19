Home  >  Sports

PBA: TerraFirma keeps playoff hopes alive after beating Alaska

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2021 09:13 PM

TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams puts up a shot against the Alaska Aces. PBA Media Bureau.
MANILA, Philippines -- The TerraFirma Dyip are still in contention for a place in the quarterfinals after a crucial 105-89 victory over the Alaska Aces, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

In what was their last game of the elimination round, the Dyip snapped a three-game losing streak to finish with a 4-7 win-loss record.

The Aces dropped to 3-6 in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, but are still in the playoff hunt as well with two games left in their elimination round schedule. 
 

