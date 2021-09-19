Carlo Biado won 4 medals in 2017, 3 of those gold. Courtesy of WPApool.com/FILE

Filipino billiards champion Carlo Biado made history once again for the country Sunday in Manila, winning the US Open Pool championship in Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Biado's victory came 27 years after Efren Bata Reyes, and 16 years after Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan won one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

The win did not come easy for the 37-year-old Biado who had to come from behind against his Singaporean foe Aloysius Yapp.

Yapp took a commanding 8-3 lead as he pounced on the early mistakes of the Filipino.

But once given the opening, Biado took the table and made an epic run stringing 10 straight racks to seal the win, 13-8.

🇵🇭 CARLO BIADO HAS WON THE 2021 US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆



He's beaten Aloysius Yapp 13-8, winning the last TEN racks in a row. Unbelievable 👏#USOpenPool 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S3sfKhAFS0 — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) September 18, 2021

This is Biado‘s first ever U.S. Open win and he becomes only one of the very few non-Americans to have won the US open and the world 9 Ball Championship.

In the post match interview, Biado was in tears as he admitted that winning the U.S. Open has always been a childhood dream.

He thanked his family and Filipino fans in attendance in Atlantic City for their support.

Carlo Biado is your 2021 US Open Pool Champion 🇺🇸#USOpenPool 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jJy7lDcKjA — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) September 18, 2021

Biado’s name will now be etched on the prestigious trophy and he goes home with a winner’s check of $50,000.

His win came just a week after Filipina-Canadian-Ecuadorian Leylah Fernandez took the US open tennis tournament by storm, finishing runner up, and three months since Yuka Saso became the first Filipino player to win the U.S. Women's Open golf championship.

