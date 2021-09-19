Ariel Vanguardia last coached in the PBA in the 2016-17 season with Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing have tapped Ariel Vanguardia as interim head coach after letting go of Nash Racela, team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

Racela called the shots for the Bossing in their historically poor campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, where they lost all 11 of their games. Blackwater has lost 19 straight games, a PBA record for futility, since the 2020 All-Filipino conference.

Sy on Sunday confirmed that the team is parting ways with Racela, who had taken over Blackwater in 2019 after a stint with TNT.

"Interim coach is Ariel Vanguardia," Sy said.

Vanguardia is Blackwater's alternate team governor. He last coached in the PBA in the 2016-17 season with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

"Looking forward to a good comeback next conference," Sy said of his team.

