If things fall into place, two Filipinos could vie for the title at the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Countrymen Dennis Orcollo and Carlo Biado reached the semifinals of the $300,000 tournament after beating their respective opponents.

Orcollo took down Mario He of Austria, 11-6, in the Round of 16 then got past Max Lechner of Austria, 11-7, in the quarterfinals on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Biado, meanwhile, fought his way out of the loser's bracket to beat David Alcaide Bermudez, 11-10, in the Round of 16 then eliminating compatriot Johann Chua, 11-10.

Orcollo will take on Singapore's Aloysius Yapp in the semis, while Biado faces off against Japan's Naoyuki Oi.

Whoever wins the US Open title will get the $50,000 (estimated P2.5-million) top prize.

