Volleyball: Adamson, Lyceum off the mark in Super League

The Adamson Lady Falcons. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Adamson University and Lyceum of the Philippines University outplayed separate opponents to enter the win column of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Falcons trounced Arellano University, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22, while the Lady Pirates bucked a second set letdown for a 25-6, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18 triumph over San Beda University.

Johna Dolorito and Janeth Tulang tallied 15 points apiece while Joan Doguna had 10 points as the Lady Pirates dispatched the winless Lady Red Spikers in one hour and 41 minutes.

"Maganda 'yung nilaro ng mga bata sa first set pa lang, pero sabi ko nga, sakit ng young team ang maging complacent pagdating sa gitna. Pinaka-main goal namin dito is to have experience we need para sa NCAA," said coach Cromwell Garcia.

No player finished in double figures once again for San Beda, which absorbed its second straight loss in as many games after bowing to Arellano in Saturday's opener.

The Lady Falcons did not have playmaker Angelica Alcantara but still needed just 78 minutes to dismiss the Lady Chiefs.

Antonette Adolfo scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack as all players scored for the wards of coach JP Yude. Skipper Lucille Almonte added seven while Sharya Ancheta and Ayesha Juegos contributed six points each.

"Maganda naman 'yung pinakita ng mga bata. 'Yung first setter namin 'di nakalaro so sabi ko lang, kung sino lalaro ngayon (mag-step up). By God's grace, maganda naman kasi 'di naman nila tiningnan 'yung uncertainty. Lumaban pa rin," said Yude.

Despite the 10 points of Laika Tudlasan, the Lady Chiefs slid to 1-1 after a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of San Beda in the opener.