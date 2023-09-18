UST improved to 2-0 in the Shakey's Super League. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas remains undefeated in the 2023 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship after a three-set victory over Letran, Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses spoiled Oliver Almadro's debut with the Lady Knights as they pulled off a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 sweep. UST needed clutch hits in the first two frames before imposing their will in the third en route to a second straight win in Pool C.

Incoming rookie Angeline Poyos anchored the UST offense with 13 points on 11 kills, an ace, and a block. Xyza Gula added nine while setter Cassie Carballo contributed seven points -- four off aces. Regina Jurado and Kyla Cordora also cashed in seven apiece in the Golden Tigresses’ balanced attack.

The Tigresses completed the win in just 81 minutes, following up on their four-set triumph over Perpetual Help in the tournament opener last weekend.

They trailed late in Set 1, 19-20, but ended the frame on a 6-1 run punctuated by Gula’s ace to earn a 25-21 win. In Set 2, they pulled ahead 22-18 before Letran got within a point, 23-24, off a Judiel Nitura pipe attack.

It was Gula who came to UST's rescue, securing the winner off a push against the Letran blockers. They rode that momentum in the third set, roaring to an 18-8 start as the Lady Knights lost steam.

"Hindi pa kami satisfied. Kailangan bigyan pa namin ng diin. Syempre, a win is a win pero ‘yung level ng nilalaro namin, kailangan itaas pa," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

After their third-place finish in the SSL National Invitationals, the Tigresses have now fortified their quarterfinal bid in the Pre-Season Championship with still a game left in their preliminary round schedule.

They will play reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde in their last assignment.

Nitura scored 12 points to pace the Lady Knights, who will face CSB in search of a bounce-back win on Saturday.