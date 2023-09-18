POSF captures medal haul in OCR world tilt in Belgium

Philippine obstacle racers (from left) Kaizen Dela Cerna (Silver), Precious Cabuya(Gold), Mark Julius Rodelas(Gold) and Kevin Jeffrey Pascua(Silver) pose for photos after winning the Men and Women Individual Obstacle Race at the 32nd Southeast Asia Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 6, 2023. POC/PSC Media/ handout

MANILA — The Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation captured a haul of medals at the OCR World Championships in Genk, Belgium.

Winning gold in the Male’s OCR100M event is Kevin Pascua, with the silver and bronze medals being captured by Poland’s representatives.

Meanwhile, Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna clinched the Female’s OCR100M event silver and bronze, respectively. Poland ended the tilt with the gold medal.

POSF President Atty. Alberto Agra then went on to laud the athlete’s glory in Belgium

“There is no substitute for hard work, consistency, and passion. Our national athletes possessed and demonstrated these during the World Obstacle OCR World Championships,” he wrote.

“They are truly world-class. They are heroes. Proud to be a Filipino. Taglay nilang lahat ang makapangyarihang puso.”

Aside from this, other POSF athletes also brought home medals in the tournament’s various categories.