POSF captures medal haul in OCR world tilt in Belgium

MANILA — The Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation captured a haul of medals at the OCR World Championships in Genk, Belgium.
Winning gold in the Male’s OCR100M event is Kevin Pascua, with the silver and bronze medals being captured by Poland’s representatives.
Meanwhile, Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna clinched the Female’s OCR100M event silver and bronze, respectively. Poland ended the tilt with the gold medal.
POSF President Atty. Alberto Agra then went on to laud the athlete’s glory in Belgium
“There is no substitute for hard work, consistency, and passion. Our national athletes possessed and demonstrated these during the World Obstacle OCR World Championships,” he wrote.
“They are truly world-class. They are heroes. Proud to be a Filipino. Taglay nilang lahat ang makapangyarihang puso.”
Aside from this, other POSF athletes also brought home medals in the tournament’s various categories.
- P2-P4 OCR100M Gold Medalist - Renson Embradura
- P2 OCR100M Gold Medalist - Julius Obero.
- P5 OCR100M and 3K OCR Short Course - Para Double Gold Medalist - Aga Casidsid.
- P2-P4 OCR100M and 3K OCR Short Course - Para Double Silver Medalist - Kent Tumangan.
- P2-P4 OCR100M and 3K OCR Short Course - Para Double Silver Medalist - Calib Sim Jr.
- P5 OCR100M Gold Medalist and 3K OCR Short Course Bronze Medalist - Andrea Estrella