MPL S12: BennyQT believes close shave vs RSG a wake up call

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - For Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales, getting sped-ran in Game 1 against RSG Philippines was a wake up call.

In an interview with reporters, the M4 World Championship MVP admitted that they were blindsided by their lopsided Game 1 loss to RSG Philippines.

"Unang-una nabigla kami sa playstyle nila and na-punish nila 'yung lineup namin na late-game," BennyQT shared.

In a rare feat, RSG managed to outpace ECHO's aggressiveness with quicker engages. ECHO had to recalibrate themselves during Game 1, and brought that mindset for the rest of the series.

"Ginauge namin sa Game 1, kung ano ang gagawin namin sa Game 2. Inisip namin yung nangyari noong Game 1. Siguro kailangan lang ng kaunting adjustment," he said.

Even analyst Robert "Trebor" Sanchez was caught off guard with the Game 1 loss.

"Nabigla din kami sa hero nila, kasi hindi namin in-expect," he admitted.

The adjustments paid off as they managed to dominate RSG Philippines in the next two games, to keep their hold on the solo top spot.

ECHO will again see action next week.