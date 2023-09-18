Converge selects BJ Andrade during the 2023 PBA Draft in Taguig City on September 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — BJ Andrade was among those surprised when he was picked as the 10th overall pick in yesterday’s 2023 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot former Ateneo Blue Eagle guard was the second pick of the Converge FiberXers in the first round, and Andrade said that he was not expecting the selection, especially since he is still recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained last February.

Still, he was grateful for the trust that the Aldin Ayo-led franchise put into him despite already suffering two ACL injuries, the first one being also in February just three years ago.

“Honestly, ‘di ko po inexpect na ganto kataas kasi injured po ako. Ine-expect ko po second round or third round, pero yun nga, thankful ako na na-pick ako ng first round,” the UAAP Season 85 champion said.

Andrade, who delivered 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his senior year in Katipunan, suffered his latest injury while playing in the Pilipinas Super League, but he revealed that he is already past halfway through his recovery back to playing form.

“Progress ko is siguro nasa 60 percent na. Kaka-start ko lang tumalon, then maki-clear po ako ng around January or February [2024],” Andrade said.

Another thing that Andrade can look forward to is having his uncle Danny Ildefonso as one of his assistant coaches in Converge, and he said that he is glad to finally have the chance to play under one of his mentors in basketball.

“Grabe po yung influence niya sa basketball career ko kasi siya po yung nagturo saking mag-basketball. Sa kanya po namin nakuha yung work ethic,” said Andrade while also pertaining to his cousins Shaun and Dave.

“No pressure, pero happy po ako kasi first-time ko po siyang makakasama sa isang team.”

He is also looking forward to now being on the side of head coach Ayo, who once was at the helm of their archrivals DLSU Green Archers.

“Sobrang excited ako para maglaro para kay coach Aldin kasi nung nakalaban namin siya, pinahirapan niya po kami,” Andrade said.

“Isa siya sa pinaka magaling na coach sa Pilipinas and sana marami po siyang maturo sakin.”

