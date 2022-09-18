PNVF grateful for PSC backing of grassroots program

PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala (second from left) receives a commemorative ball from PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Secretary General Don Caringal (left). With them are PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) have agreed to focus on a strong and far-reaching nationwide grassroots program for the sport.

The agreement was forged after PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara and Secretary General Don Caringal paid newly-appointed PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel "Noli" Eala a courtesy visit at the sports agency's offices inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PSC Commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo was also present in the meeting and supported the move.

"Chairman Noli's vision at the PSC is to support the grassroots program, so he called on all national sports associations [NSAs] and the local government units [LGUs} to support his mission," Suzara said.

Eala is familiar with volleyball, having organized the country's hosting of a leg of the International Volleyball Federation Grand Prix -- the forerunner of the Volleyball Nations League -- in 2002.

Suzara offered the PNVF's annual Champions League that would also focus on LGU-based teams as well as the inclusion of the sport in one of the PSC's flagship programs, the Batang Pinoy.

"He really wants to have an effective program aimed at discovering new talents," Suzara said. "And we have our Champions League which focuses on LGUs. So the PSC will support that direction."

Suzara also said that Eala's administration would also heavily support the national team program and reminded the PNVF to embrace the sports' stakeholders with special mention to the Premier Volleyball League.

Eala, Suzara said, has also in his goal the establishment of a training center for beach volleyball, while assuring that the volleyball (indoor) team will have the PSC's PhilSports Arena in Pasig City at its disposal.



RELATED VIDEO: