MANILA, Philippines -- Cambodia has announced with finality a 608-event, 49-sport program for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, set for May 5-16 next year in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

It would be the biggest SEA Games in terms of events, but also one that strongly benefits the host nation, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Tolentino explained that Cambodia imposed a rule wherein only the host nation can field a 100 percent participation in combat sports or martial arts, while limiting other countries to 70 percent of the events in the sport.

"That benefits the host best, while putting at risk our chances for the medals," the POC president said.

Tolentino was the most vocal among members of the SEA Games Federation meetings who are against the particular rule. The Cambodians took their cue from the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, where Malaysia imposed a similar regulation.

"Our athletes should focus harder and train more to get to the podium," said Tolentino, admitting that the Filipino athletes will be hard-pressed to retain its fourth overall finish in the 31st SEA Games last May.

Tolentino said that Cambodia also initially excluded the 50 kgs class in women's kumite of karate, but was prevailed upon to reconsider. Filipino-Japanese Junna Tsukii is the current World Games champion and a former gold and three-time SEA Games bronze medalist in the event.

Cambodia has exercised its privilege as host by including two indigenous sports—Kun Bokator, a martial art practices by ancient Khmer military, and Ouk Chatrang, also a Khmer chess game. They offer 21 and six gold medals, respectively.

Tolentino is concerned that only four gold medals -- two for each gender -- are at stake in artistic gymnastics. The Olympic and world championships programs have eight for the men and six for the women.

"Gymnastics alone means several potential golds our world champion Caloy [Carlos Yulo] won't have a shot at," said Tolentino.

He also noted that two sports Cambodia and its neighbor Vietnam are strong at readily catch attention—Vietnamese martial art Vovinam with 30 events and Fin Swimming with 24 events.

Tolentino, also the PhilCycling president, said the POC will again "dissect" the events before finalizing the country's entry by numbers but emphasized a potential full participation in terms of the number of sports.

"We have time to analyze Ouk Chatrang and see if our athletes can perform well in the sport," he said.

The fast-rising Teqball, a variation of football that is played on a curved table that resembles table tennis, is a demonstration sport in Cambodia.

The Philippines hosted the most number of sports at 56 but with 530 events in 2019, while Vietnam had a 40-sport,526-event Games last May. Brunei owns the record-low program of 22 sports and 233 events in 1999.



