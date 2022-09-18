NCAA: Arellano snaps Letran's 14-game winning streak

MANILA, Philippines -- The Arellano Chiefs put a stop to Colegio de San Juan de Letran's 14-game winning streak on Sunday, as they held on for a 72-69 victory at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Chiefs improved to 3-1 in the NCAA Season 89 men's basketball tournament, while sending the Knights to 1-1. This was Letran's first loss since Game 2 of the NCAA Season 95 Finals on November 15, 2019, when they were beaten 79-76 by San Beda.

Cade Flores led the way for Arellano with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Axel Doromal added 14 points. The Chiefs shot nearly 37% from the field and had a 48-24 advantage on points in the paint against the Knights.

Letran led by as much as 13 points but Arellano put the clamps on them in the fourth quarter, where the Chiefs posted a 25-13 scoring advantage to seize control.

The defending champions still had a chance to force overtime, but Kurt Reyson's triple swirled in and out and the Chiefs controlled the rebound as time expired.

Louie Sangalang made eight of nine field goals for 19 points to go with 16 rebounds, while King Caralipio also had a double-double of 16 points and 13 boards.

But Brent Paraiso made just three of 15 shots for eight points, while Reyson was held to two points on 1-of-9 shooting after a career-best 31-point effort in their season-opener, a 101-97 win against Jose Rizal University last week.

The scores:

Arellano (72) – Flores 18, Doromal 14, Oftana 13, Abastillas 10, Menina 7, Talampas 4, Mantua 2, Mallari 2, Sunga 2, Tolentino 0, Oliva 0.

Letran (69) – Sangalang 19, Caralipio 16, Paraiso 8, Yu 8, Javillonar 8, Santos 3, Guarino 3, Ariar 2, Reyson 2, Olivario 0, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Miclat 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarterscores: 12-11, 30-34, 47-56, 72-69