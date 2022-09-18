MPL Season 10: Onic Philippines punches first playoff ticket

Onic Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines/File

MANILA (UPDATE) - Onic Philippines on Sunday punched the first MPL Season 10 playoffs spot after sweeping defending champs RSG Philippines at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Onic banked on a come-from-behind win in Game 1, before sealing the playoffs spot with a win in Game 2.

With the win, Onic rose to the top spot with 21 points, followed by Echo Philippines who have 20 points.

Onic acquired players from amateur squad Monster Anarchy, after releasing most of their core player pool ahead of Season 10.

Dubbed as the league's "super rookies," the roster went on to defeat Season 9 finalists RSG Philippines and Omega, followed by reigning world champions Blacklist International.

Onic will face reigning world champs Blacklist, Omega Esports, and TNC Pro Team to close their regular season campaign.

In other MPL action, TNC Pro Team stay alive in the playoff hunt after drawing a point in their 2-1 loss against Omega, falling short as Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez came up clutch to secure the reverse sweep.

Omega now sit at 5th place with 17 points, not far behind from league leaders Onic, who have 21 points and the playoffs slot.

But with the loss, TNC's chances further dim, as they have to win their remaining matches -- against Echo, TNC Pro Team, and Blacklist International. It will also fall out of their hands, assuming that Bren Esports lose their remaining matches.