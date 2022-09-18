Madz Gampong of Army-Katinko in action. PVL Media.

MANILA - Army-Katinko will still have the services of Madzlan Gampong when they play VNS-One Alicia on Tuesday in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference.

It will be a do-or-die affair for the Troopers, who hope to force a playoff for the last spot in the semifinals. They stayed in the semis race after a breakthrough 21, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-6 triumph against Santa Rosa on Thursday, where Gampong had 22 points on 13 kills, seven blocks, and two aces along with 12 digs.

The former National University standout said after the game that it would be his last for the Troopers, but he left the door open for a possible extension.

"Uuwi kasi ako sa Tawi-tawi sa [September] 18…. [Pero] pwede naman i-rebook ko 'yun kasi may game pa," he said on Thursday.

ABS-CBN News has since learned that Gampong will be in action on Tuesday at the Paco Arena. First serve between Army (1-4) and VNS-One Alicia (2-3) is at 2:30 p.m. Opening the day's triple-header is PGJC Navy vs. Santa Rosa at 11:30 a.m.

Gampong has played just three games so far for Army, making his debut last September 8 against Navy.

"Gusto ko rin silang makapasok ng Top 4, eh alam ko kailangan ako ni coach kasi kulang sila sa spikers, kulang sila sa wing," said Gampong.

Army coach Melvin Carolino said on Thursday that Gampong's presence will be crucial if they hope to play in the semis.

"Malaking tulong sa amin si Madz," he said. "Kaya nga sabi ko, 'Madz, tutal, maga-Army ka rin, maglaro ka na sa amin para makuha mo na rin 'yung gel ng team.'"

Capping the triple-header is a showdown between unbeaten NU-Sta. Elena (5-0) and Cignal HD (4-1).