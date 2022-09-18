Cavitex holds off San Miguel for maiden PBA 3x3 crown

The Cavitex Braves celebrate after their triumph in Leg 2. PBA Images.

MANILA - The Cavitex Braves earned a breakthrough championship in PBA 3x3, ruling the second leg of its First Conference on Sunday afternoon at Robinsons Novaliches.

Jorey Napoles lifted Cavitex to a 21-20 triumph over San Miguel Beer in the final, drilling the game-winning floater with 21 seconds left in the contest.

It's Cavitex's first title in PBA 3x3. They previously finished second in the second leg of the third conference of the league's inaugural season.

"Nagbungay na 'yung pinaghirapan namin last conference," said Bong Galanza, who had eight points in the final. "Last conference, we fell short."

"Sobrang saya, kasi ngayon lang namain nakuha 'to," said Dominick Fajardo, the longest-tenured member of the team. "Last season, second lang 'yung nakuha namin. Ngayon champion na kami."

Galanza helped the Braves pull away, and they took a 20-13 lead with still two and a half minutes left off a putback by Fajardo. But the Beermen didn't go away quietly. Wendell Comboy found his rhythm from long range, and they made it a one point game with still over a minute left.

San Miguel even had their chances to steal the win, but Comboy and Ken Bono bricked two-point shots, giving Cavitex the opportunity to seal the deal. It was Napoles who made the most of their chance, converting a runner that ended the Beermen's hopes of a comeback.

The Braves took home the top prize of P100,000, while the Beermen settled for the runners up purse of P50,000.

Meanwhile, TNT salvaged a third place finish after beating Meralco 3x3, 20-17, in the bronze medal game.