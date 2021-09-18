The Philippines national football team blitzed past Nepal late in their match for a 2-1 stunner at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers Saturday at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The squad had to play catch up against the Nepalese side after

Bimala Chaudhary drew first blood in the ninth minute.

Fortunately, Tahnai Annis struck for the Philippines in the 89th minute, before fellow midfielder Camille Wilson followed that with another goal in injury time.

The Philippines must beat Hong Kong on Friday to secure a berth in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India.

