Is Calvin Abueva returning to the PBA soon?

It looks like Calvin Abueva will be returning soon more than a year since he was slapped with an indefinite suspension by the PBA, judging rom his recent social media update.

In an Instagram post, the feisty Phoenix power forward hinted about his possible return.

"Come back is real," said his short caption accompanied with a picture of him doing some shooting.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA is contemplating lifting Abueva's suspension in time for the league's restart set in October.

Abueva has been suspended since June 2019, following a series of on-court incidents.

He has since apologized.

To process his return, the league has ordered Abueva to undergo drug tests, community service, and 6 sessions psychological therapy.

"Tapos na lahat, resulta na lang ang hinihintay. Hanggang ngayon iyon ang hinihintay ko kung ano ang sasabihin ni commissioner sa ginawa ko," Abueva said in a previous story.

Marcial said Abueva understood that he needed to be patient regarding his return.

"Nagkausap na kami. Naintindihan niya ako, naintindihan ko siya," Abueva added.

Former Phoenix coach Louie Alas said Abueva's return boded well for the team.

"Baka ito na ang pinakamagandang mangyayari because Calvin will be coming back," Alas said.

Abueva's return combined with a couple of factors augurs well for the team, the coach said.

"Hindi man gustong ma-injure si June Mar (Fajardo) pero ang pagka-injure ni June Mar nagbigay ng maraming chance sa ibang teams. 'Yung playing field parang parehas na," Alas added.