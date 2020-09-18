Boxing: Nietes in talks with promoters to fight again after nearly 2 years

Former world champion Donnie Nietes said he has been in talks with promoters for a possible return to the ring.

Among those who expressed interest bringing Nietes back are Roy Jones Jr. and the outfit who handles Japanese fighter Kazuto Ioka.

"Si Roy Jones parang interesado rin sa akin. Pati 'yung promoter ni Ioka parang interesado rin sa akin," Nietes, who holds the distinction of being the longest reigning Filipino world champion, said in an online interview with Dennis Principe.

Nietes has not fought since he defeated Ioka for the WBO super flyweight title in December 2018.

He vacated the crown in 2019 to pursue potential lucrative fights against Juan Francisco Estrada, Srisaket Rungvisai and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzales, but nothing materialized.

Nietes' hiatus has been extended because of the pandemic.

But now, Nietes said he is close to getting a deal to fight again..

"Mayroon akong malapit nang tanggap na offer sa isang promoter. Malaking promoter ito," he said.

"Ang hinihingi ko sa kanila siguro ay bigyan muna ako ng tune-up fight, at i-nenegotiate nila si Estrada, Rungvisai at Chocolatito. Kahit sino'ng mauna sa tatlo, mai-negotiate lang nila."

As of late, Nietes has been keeping himself busy by selling various market items.

"Nagtayo muna akong kaunting negosyo," he said. "Nagtitinda ako ng chorizo, kimchi at mga gulay at bigas. Iyan ang pinagkakaabalahan ko during the pandemic."

When asked if he has any qualms about being a vegetable vendor, he said: “I don't care kung ano'ng sabihin nila, nagtitinda ako ng gulay, nagtitinda ng kimchi. Buhay ko ito, kailangan kong mabuhay.”

“Magugutuman tayo pag walang hanapbuhay,” he said.