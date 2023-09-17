UE makes quick work of JRU to open Super League campaign

The UE Lady Warriors are off to a 1-0 start in the SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The University of the East cruised past Jose Rizal University, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, for a triumphant debut in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Incoming rookie Casiey Dongallo scored all 20 of her points on attacks as the Lady Warriors took the early lead in Pool A, which also includes defending champion National University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Dongallo was fielded in just the last two sets but was still too much for the Lady Bombers. The Lady Warriors needed just 74 minutes to complete the win, with Ashley Cañete and Riza Nogales also contributing six points each to the cause.

"First, I love the fact there’s an all-to-play rule to give opportunity to all players. We’re still trying to work on two separate line-ups for the first six on both sets. So far, I’m happy that both the line-ups executed well," said deputy mentor Obet Vital, who spoke on behalf of head coach Jerry Yee.

"It’s a pretty good win but in the long run as the league gets going, we have to gel and have better chemistry. There were some slow spots in the three sets," Vital added.

With Dongallo sitting out the opening set, KC Cepeda led UE to a 19-9 gap en route to the comfortable win.

Karyla Rafael Jasareno, with nine points, served as the only bright spot for the Lady Bombers.

