Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO on Sunday extended their MPL Season 12 winning streak to five matches after reverse-sweeping RSG Philippines, 2-1, during their showdown held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

RSG stunned ECHO in Game 1, amassing a 10,000 gold lead before ending the game in 9:57 minutes-- the shortest ever game for this season. They ruthlessly pressured ECHO as they drew first blood.

ECHO managed to get back in Game 2, conquering all objectives to force a decider match, with SanFord "SanFord" Vinuya leading the charge after five kills and two assists.

ECHO then bucked a slow start during Game 3 before ensuing a rampage in the rubber match to take the series.

RSG will face Omega while Echo will face Minana on Friday.