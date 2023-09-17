Courtesy: MPL Philippines

AP Bren on Sunday quickly turned back Minana EVOS, 2-0, during their MPL Season 12 encounter at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Marco "Super Marco" Requitano erupted with a maniac, before the rest of the team closed out Game 1.

AP Bren quickly turned a pick-off on Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson around, with Super Marco bursting down three heroes for a triple kill, allowing them to secure the final pick-off before obliterating Minana EVOS' base.

"Si Kyle nauna na don and nag-follow up. Pinilit namin na abutin yung Karrie, tapos na-burst out eh. Feel ko talaga na maka-kite kami. And nagulat kami na in favor sa'min yung clash na yon," Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo said in a post-match press conference.

Minana EVOS will face ECHO, while AP Bren will face Smart Omega on Friday.

