MPL Season 12: AP Bren makes quick work of Minana EVOS

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2023 06:11 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines
AP Bren on Sunday quickly turned back Minana EVOS, 2-0, during their MPL Season 12 encounter at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

Marco "Super Marco" Requitano erupted with a maniac, before the rest of the team closed out Game 1. 

AP Bren quickly turned a pick-off on Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson around, with Super Marco bursting down three heroes for a triple kill, allowing them to secure the final pick-off before obliterating Minana EVOS' base. 

"Si Kyle nauna na don and nag-follow up. Pinilit namin na abutin yung Karrie, tapos na-burst out eh. Feel ko talaga na maka-kite kami. And nagulat kami na in favor sa'min yung clash na yon," Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo said in a post-match press conference. 

Minana EVOS will face ECHO, while AP Bren will face Smart Omega on Friday. 
 

