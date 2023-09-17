MPL S12: Omega punishes TNC twice for 2nd win

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Smart Omega banked on two come-from-behind wins to secure a 2-0 victory over TNC Pro Team in MPL Season 12, held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Smart Omega punished TNC twice in the final moments of Game 1 and 2, as the Phoenix Army held on to a lead.

"Siyempre hindi satisfied kasi sa scrims namin iba talaga ang laro nila tapos pagdating dito sa MPL, ayun, marami kasing errors, maraming small things na nagpapahirap na sarili din namin nanggagaling," Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio said to the press.

Omega punished TNC for overstaying on their base in Game 2. With Duane "Kelra" Pillas shutting down Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio, it all went downhill for the Phoenix Army.

One by one Omega managed to wipe off TNC, and turned things around to deny TNC from forcing a rubber match.

"Sa discipline at sa patience ng laro sobrang kulang namin kaya deserve ng Omega manalo ngayong series," analyst Rowee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille shared.

TNC will face Onic, while Omega will face AP Bren on Friday.