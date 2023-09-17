Boxing: Zepeda too much for Gesta, wants Haney next

Mercito Gesta fell short against Mexican William Zepeda, succumbing to a sixth-round stoppage during their lightweight clash at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California on Sunday (Manila time).

Zepeda used superior fire power to dominate the veteran Filipino lightweight, who refused to back down against the Mexican’s high-octane offense.

Gesta eventually wilted under Zepeda's pressure especially after he sustained cut above the right in the fifth round.

The referee checked in between rounds if the Filipino is still willing to fight and his trainer Marvin Somodio gave Gesta one last shot to turn things around.

Sensing that the Filipino was already in trouble, Zepeda went all out in the sixth round, forcing Gesta to climb the ring apron to prevent any more damage.

“I knew from the first round that we had him,” Zepeda said in Boxingscene. “I knew he was a dangerous fighter. I knew that I had to keep working hard to break him down.”

Zepeda now has a record of 29-0 (25KOs), while Gesta fell to 33-4-3 (17KOs).

The Mexican now sets his sights on Devin Haney, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

“I am ready for Devin Haney,” said Zepeda.