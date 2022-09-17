Spikers' Turf Open: PGJC-Navy picks up 3rd straight victory

(UPDATED) PGJC-Navy foiled VNS-Alicia bid for an outright semis berth with a 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 victory in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Saturday at Paco Arena.

Greg Dolor and Jao Umandal combined for 33 points while Ron Rosales and Peter Quiel chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Like in their last two wins which saw them drop the opening set before sweeping the next 3, the Sealions regrouped in the second set before foiling the Griffins' late charge in the fourth set.

“They made the adjustment with their first ball from the second set so they were able to make some good plays from there,” said Navy coach Cecille Cruzada.

It was PGJC-Navy's third straight win for a 4-1 record.

The loss stalled VNS at 2-3.

Meanwhile, National U-Sta. Elena continued its winning form by eliminating Ateneo-Fudgee Barr, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.

It was the Nationals’ fifth straight win as they prepare for anticipated clash with the Cignal HD Spikers on Tuesday.

Nico Almendras and Michaelo Buddin scored 10 points each.

Joshua Retamar added 13 sets to go with 5 points on 3 attacks and 2 blocks.

Ateneo fell out with a 1-5 card, leaving VNS (2-3), Army and Santa Rosa, with identical 1-4 slates, to dispute last Final Four seat.