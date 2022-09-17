PBA seeks cooperation with B.League over 'Japan exodus'

PBA officials with their counterparts from Japan B.League. PBA website

Officials of the PBA led by chairman Ricky Vargas met with their counterparts from the Japan B.League in Tokyo on Friday to discuss how to boost basketball in the Philippines and Japan.

Vargas said they are reaching out for mutual understanding, respect, and improved relations for the betterment of both leagues.

"The keyword is cooperation. Recent events whereby our players accepted offers to play in Japan have hurt not only our league but our national team training and development, as well," said Vargas.

"If we continue this way of engaging Philippine players without prior clearance from our league, it may sadly blemish our friendship."

Among Filipino cagers now playing in the B.League are Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, and Matthew Wright.

Vargas urged the B.League and its teams to player contract and their player commitment to play in Gilas Pilipinas.

He added that the B.League should also observe league rules and policies, respect FIBA rules and ideals.

"As good neighbors, the path of cooperation is always the best way to settle our differences," said Vargas.

JBL chairman Shinji Shimada, who welcomed the PBA officials, said he understands the PBA's concern, and promised to continue talking with the PBA officials.

"As Commissioner ( Willie Marcial) suggested, we keep the conversation going," said Shimada.

Aside from Marcial, other PBa officials who accompanied Vargas to Tokyo were Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy, PBA governors Robert Non of San Miguel Beer, Alfrancis Chua of Barangay Ginebra, Rod Franco of NLEX, Bill Pamintuan of Meralco, Erick Arejola of NorthPort, Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma, Chito Salud of Converge, Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix Fuel and Silliman Sy of Blackwater, deputy commissioner Eric Castro, legal counsel Melvin Mendoza, finance director Odessa Encarnacion and social media's Michelle Flores.

Also present during the meeting were JBL international development manager Chihiro Saito and international development officer Ayumi Yamamoto.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.