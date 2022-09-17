NCAA: Lyceum stuns San Beda for 2nd straight win

(UPDATED) Lyceum of the Philippines University pulled off an 89-81 win to topple San Beda University on Saturday in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Gyle Patrick Montaño led the Pirates with 18 points while Enoch Valdez tallied 17 markers and 8 rebounds.

Shaw Umali and Ato Barba had 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Lyceum.

JB Bahio led the Red Lions with 19 points.

The victory was Lyceum's follow-up on their other upset win over Mapua University.

The Pirates now hold a 2-1 record, while the Red Lions fell to 1-2.

In the other game, Jose Rizal University picked up a 97-74 win over Emilio Aguinaldo.

The Heavy Bombers got 20 points each from Agem Miranda and William Sy.

JRU now holds a record of 1-2 while EAC remains winless with a 0-3 slate.