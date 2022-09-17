Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Friday returned to the winning column after sweeping Nexplay EVOS in their MPL Season 10 clash at the ICITE Auditorium, Saturday afternoon.

Lander "Der" San Gabriel helped Onic edge out a scaling Nexplay squad in a lord fight during Game 1, before further demolishing Nexplay in Game 2.

"Pinilit nila [Nexplay] ang lord fight na four-man," Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales told reporters.

Der was the MVP in Game 1 with his Paquito (3/1/2) while Kenneth "Nets" Barro was the MVP in Game 2 with his Popol and Kupa (7/0/1).

Onic will face defending champions RSG Philippines on Sunday, while Nexplay will face Omega Esports next Friday.

With the sweep, Onic Philippines now has 18 points, tied in points but behind league leader Blacklist International.

The results, however, could still change as Blacklist faces Bren tonight, and if 4th place Echo Philippines wins against a skidding Omega Esports squad.