Baldwin says he did not play agent to Gilas players' exodus

Coach Tab Baldwin with Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga in the the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media/file

Basketball coach Tab Baldwin has refuted claims that he was responsible for the exodus of Filipino players to play overseas, which affected the availability of players for the Gilas program.

In an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play on Saturday, Baldwin said he did not facilitate the players' entry to foreign leagues such as the Japan B.League.

“That’s absolute nonsense,” said Baldwin. “I don’t want those players to leave the Gilas program."

But the former Gilas head coach who also mentors the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP admitted educating the players regarding their options to maximize their full potential.

"As far as their decision about their future, I want players to have options and I want them to be free to exercise their options. It its not my best interest, it is not the best interest of the PBA that players go overseas," said Baldwin.

"But what is my role as the Ateneo head coach? My role is to educate, my role is to help my players to achieve their full potential."

Baldwin left Gilas last January to concentrate on his job of coaching the Blue Eagles.

However, speculation is rife regarding his role in the players' move to seek greener pastures.

Last July, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) blamed Gilas Pilipinas recent sorry performances to Baldwin.

"Honestly, the predicament that we are in today is because of Tab," said SBP president Al Panlilio.

"He started losing players, (Baldwin) didn’t want to coach the February window. As a federation we had to make decisions on how to move forward," he said.

Back then, Baldwin chose to maintain his silence over the matter.

But the coach recently came out to clear the air with hopes of helping Gilas.

"The whole point of me speaking out is that there has to be a coming together... I want to do my part to help for the World Cup. I'm not antagonistic to the SBP... but because of the angst that's out there in the social media in particular, we have to take steps to heal the basketball landscape," he said.