Stakeholders of the the 2022 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) preseason tournament together with the team captains of the participating schools. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

All 18 teams from the UAAP And the NCAA will battle it out in the upcoming Shakey’s Super League (SSL) preseason tournament which kicks off on on Sept. 24.

It will take place at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, making it the first event to be held in the iconic venue since the 2019 SEA Games.

"Ecstatic kami. Deliriously happy. We have 18 top schools of the country," said Philip Juico, chairman of Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc. (ACES), during their press conference on Saturday.

ACES collaborated with Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc (SPAVI) to gather all 18 UAAP and NCAA clubs in one tournament, which is a first in Philippine volleyball.

The contestants include NCAA schools Arellano University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, College of Saint Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, José Rizal University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapúa University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College – Recoletos, and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

From the UAAP side, joining the super League are Adamson University, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, University of the East, University of the Philippines, and the University of Santo Tomas.

“We’re very excited about this conference as we will be able to watch college and university teams compete before the start of their respective collegiate seasons,” said ACES COO Ian Laurel.

Laurel said the competition will take place every weekend for 8-9 weeks.

"We want to make sure that the student athletes are able to concentrate on their studies and have the opportunity to play on the top level during the weekend," he said.

"We are very fortunate to have as venue Rizal Memorial Coliseum. We will be the first one to use it as a volleyball venue after the Southeast Asian Games."

SPAVI President and CEO Vicente Gregorio was excited to again be involved in volleyball which has become increasingly popular in the previous years.

“I remember very well when Shakey’s was first approached... Volleyball was not a popular sport as it is today. I thought it was an opportunity for our company and for our brand for patronage," said Gregorio.

"Na-miss namin ‘yong involvement in volleyball... We're just lucky I guess, privileged to hear word from ACES, who asked me if we went to get involved again in volleyball. Hindi ko pa natanong sa mga boss ko, I said 'Yes.'"

The games will be aired on digital through Plus Network, Shakey's Super League's social media pages.

It will also be available on free TV through Solar and IBC 13.